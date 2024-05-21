 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ZERO Sievert update for 21 May 2024

May Day! May Day!

Share · View all patches · Build 14362985 · Last edited 21 May 2024 – 14:59:39 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

May Day Event Details:
Ghouls and infestations will spawn at random positions on all maps.
More NPCs on all maps
Tougher enemies (Higher tier NPCs will spawn more frequently)
Note: Enemies inside the mall will respawn in half the time.
Rewards
All chests and NPC bodies have double the loot
Double experience for every kill
Double the chance to spawn an airdrop (40%) but more and tougher enemies will be at airdrop spots

Changed files in this update

Windows ZERO Sievert Content Depot 1782121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link