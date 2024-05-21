May Day! May Day!

May Day Event Details:

Ghouls and infestations will spawn at random positions on all maps.

More NPCs on all maps

Tougher enemies (Higher tier NPCs will spawn more frequently)

Note: Enemies inside the mall will respawn in half the time.

Rewards

All chests and NPC bodies have double the loot

Double experience for every kill

Double the chance to spawn an airdrop (40%) but more and tougher enemies will be at airdrop spots