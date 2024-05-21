May Day Event Details:
Ghouls and infestations will spawn at random positions on all maps.
More NPCs on all maps
Tougher enemies (Higher tier NPCs will spawn more frequently)
Note: Enemies inside the mall will respawn in half the time.
Rewards
All chests and NPC bodies have double the loot
Double experience for every kill
Double the chance to spawn an airdrop (40%) but more and tougher enemies will be at airdrop spots
ZERO Sievert update for 21 May 2024
May Day! May Day!
