Update R1.1.1 Improvements and fixes

- Fixed a bug in the 4 crocodiles in/near the lake disaster which did not allow for the askari falling into the water, thereby incorrectly counting his shot as part of the volley.
- Dialogs now take into account whether the expedition is unarmed when trying to avert a disaster by shooting.
- Added a new witch doctor for desert tribes.
- Improved the text layout of the native trade screens for better clarity.
- Replaced the small yellow text tooltips with larger, easier to read cards which also include graphics.
- Fixed a bug which prevented water from being discarded if the explorer was ill.
- Friendly chief's offer of 5 askaris is now automatically rejected and the player alerted, if in canoe travel mode and there is insufficient room for even 1 askari in the canoes.
- A message now informs the player if a friendly chief offers askaris and there is a shortage of horses or camels while in mounted travel mode.
- Improved the native info and cache list displays for better clarity.
- Fixed a bug which displayed "There is no more water" message prior to the "killed by natives" screen if in desert areas and the expedition was killed by natives.
- Fixed a bug which prevented friendly natives supplying food to a sick explorer occupying the same hex.
- The expedition will no longer consume canteen water supplies if in a hex containing an oasis.
- Shortened the range at which caches start getting lost closer to ports to prevent too many lost caches.
- Fixed a bug which would incorrectly message that there weren't enough bearers to haul out tusks in the "discover large herd of elephants" bonus.
- Fixed a bug which forced the player to spend a turn collecting tusks even if none could be collected.
- Fixed a rare bug which could potentially interfere with the flow of a river.
- Fixed a bug which prevented the dumping of tusks if the expedition was in canoe mode, afflicted by a disaster and was forced to exit a river or lake without sufficient bearers to carry excess portage.
Source of the Nile Digital Edition update for 14 May 2024
Update R1.1.1 Improvements and fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
