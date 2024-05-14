Update: Early Access 4.2!

Hi, Captains of Fortune!

Some quick changes to balance the start of the Adventure mode.

CHANGES IN EARLY ACCESS 4.2:

Now, "Exploration" type missions give a reward when completed: 100 coins and 10 reputations.

It's not much, but this way, the player will always have an income available if he manages to extract from the battle.

- In the first two days of Adventure mode, the available missions will only be "Exploration" type missions.

This way, the player has time to gain some experience with the game before having to rush to face the more challenging missions.

The recruitment of mercenaries at the beginning of the game was really too high, so I set that mercenaries can only have equipment whose unit cost does not exceed 1000 coins .

In any case, at the beginning, I recommend recruiting the cheapest soldiers and using the weapons in the containers next to the forge.

I removed the objective bar at the top in Quick Runs because it's not needed anyway.

If you were playing in Spanish or Portuguese, there was a translation problem in the Quick Run start screen, meaning the two translations were mixed up; everything should be fine now.

That's all for now; see you in the next update!

FACE THE HORDE, GRAB THE LOOT, CROSS THE PORTAL.