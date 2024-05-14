Open Mod 2024.2.16 [14-May-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed an issue where if the player changed region the dummy server browser entry would not rename to the new region

-fixed an issue where the PvP bots would pass through closed doors instead of opening them

Added/Changed:

-figured out there is an issue where players are not aware that while the game boots for the first time, while the player is loading, going into the loadout editor and clicking customize button will basically not do anything, because the player is loading the assets async. To avoid this confusion we've made a popup that lets the player know they can't use the loadout editor until the player has loaded

-apologies for 4th update today, it must've been annoying :(

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around