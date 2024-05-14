5월 14일 패치 (중요)

- 노트 처리에 있던 버그를 해결해서, 이제 정말 의도대로 동작합니다. 그런데....
- 난이도가 많이 올랐습니다.
- 일부 패턴 수정이 있었습니다
만약 부정적인 의견이 너무 많으면 조금 완화해야 할 수도 있습니다.
원래 의도는 이 정도 난이도였다는 점만 확인해주세요.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
만약 부정적인 의견이 너무 많으면 조금 완화해야 할 수도 있습니다.
원래 의도는 이 정도 난이도였다는 점만 확인해주세요.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update