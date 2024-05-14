 Skip to content

Temporis Arts update for 14 May 2024

5월 14일 패치 (중요)

14 May 2024

Patchnotes
  • 노트 처리에 있던 버그를 해결해서, 이제 정말 의도대로 동작합니다. 그런데....
  • 난이도가 많이 올랐습니다.
  • 일부 패턴 수정이 있었습니다

만약 부정적인 의견이 너무 많으면 조금 완화해야 할 수도 있습니다.
원래 의도는 이 정도 난이도였다는 점만 확인해주세요.

