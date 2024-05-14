Version 1.1 is FINALLY here!

My name is Rafael Maubrigades, I am a solo developer with a huge passion for games. Two months ago, I released Gloves On, a multiplayer competitive boxing game. I believe anyone can immediately notice a problem with this sentence. How can one person alone work on a multiplayer game?

Gloves On is a complex game and testing this game alone can be very difficult. My sincere apologies for the bugs and problems that you may or may have not experienced during your gameplay. However, thanks to everyone's feedback from the past month, this boxing simulator is now even better and I am still expecting even more feedback. This game can only be great with the help of a community, the same way you won't be able to practice boxing entirely by yourself.

So thank you so much for your support in the development of Gloves On! Please feel free to follow the studio on Instagram and keep updated on all future projects and upcoming news from Gloves On.

Let's talk about what's new in the update 1.1.0.0:

Multiplayer is now fully working with options for rematch and level system

UI bugs such as text overflow corrected

Balancing of the Knockout Quick Time Event to be more accurate and easy

Added more than 10 new cosmetic items such as shorts, gloves, headgear and skins

Better support for gamepads

Minor improvements and bug fixes

The game was heavily tested with a gamepad, more specifically a DualSense. If any problems are happening with other gamepads, report them immediately

Deep Cave Studios has the objective of delivering high-quality experiences in original worlds and fun ideas. Everyone can be a part in the beginning of this journey. Please, feel free to give any feedback related to this and future games. Send any bugs you have experienced or suggestions you may have.

Thank you SO MUCH!

Rafael Maubrigades

Deep Cave Studios