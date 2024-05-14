Minor Update Patch Note — 1.0.0.1298 (b14362655)

A new minor update [1.0.0.1298 (b14362655)] is now live with the following changes:
Fixed
- Protect/Destroy emperor army objectives had incorrect text
- Peace negotiation conflict had effects wrong way around
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this, adjust the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works, and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
- Army movement with “intercept” command, might not work correctly all the time
- Tooltips may not work properly on all zoom levels. Try zooming into the map to fix issues.
- Characters show Military damage FX in Conflict
Other
- We are working on fixing issues with Civil War and Marriage
- Great Houses of Calderia Team -
Changed files in this update