Major Update

Over the past 3 months, I've reworked and polished most of the game, fixed critical bugs, replaced some textures, improved gameplay, improved sounds, and added a lot of new content._
Version 3 alpha:
Dodge Roll
The small jump has been replaced by a dodge roll.
The first couple of dodge-roll frames grant you invulnerability.
Roguelike Relics
During your dungeon runs, you will come across the Altar of Hope, which will give you a choice of one of three relics. Collected relics reset with each new run.
Improved dungeon mode
Added new challenges:
- Elite- Fight with powerful enemies
- Curse- With each curse, enemies become stronger and traps become more dangerous
- Altar of Hope- A safe place where you will be rewarded with a relic
Second dice for dungeon mode
Although I wanted to create a feeling of an unknown challenge, I also did not want everything to be pure randomness. That's why I added the second dice. Now you can choose between challenges. Sometimes it is beneficial to choose a smaller number so as not to miss something valuable or get into trouble.
UI
UI usability was improved, inventory is now the first menu. The gamepad navigation has been significantly improved. When hovering over an item, its characteristics are displayed in popup.
Socketing now works through item combination
Josephine in Dungeon
Rarely during dungeon runs you can meet Josephine with a bunch of gold coins
Important changes:
- Bag items dont drop after death anymore!
- Strength, Dexterity and Willpower parameters have been removed, so you can equip any weapon and equipment
- New parameter- "Load" has been added. The load increases the stamina cost of dodge roll
- Improved gamepad inventory management
- Socketing now works through combining
- Gozzo now also sells shields and magic staffs. Also, new expensive things such as broadsword and chain armor appeared for sale
- Potions have become more powerful
- The crafting slot can be used as an inventory slot
- 100% chance gold drop from mobs
- Gold gain rebalance
- Auto pick-up gold from mobs
- Blocking with a shield now turns on immediately after pressing the button
- When shield block is hit, less energy is lost
- Improved Tutorial
- Added unique rewards for defeating d boss bosses
- The amount of gold the player picked up is now displayed
- The item that the player picked up is now displayed
- Added volume settings to the main menu
- Added Jump buffer
- Add Damage dealt to enemy popup
- Improved sound design
- When pressing the left mouse button, you can now throw out the selected item
- Reworked loot drop table. Scrolls and armor drop from copper chests, weapons from elite opponents
