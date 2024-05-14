Major Update

_

Over the past 3 months, I've reworked and polished most of the game, fixed critical bugs, replaced some textures, improved gameplay, improved sounds, and added a lot of new content._

Version 3 alpha:

Dodge Roll

The small jump has been replaced by a dodge roll.

The first couple of dodge-roll frames grant you invulnerability.



Roguelike Relics

During your dungeon runs, you will come across the Altar of Hope, which will give you a choice of one of three relics. Collected relics reset with each new run.



Improved dungeon mode

Added new challenges:

Elite- Fight with powerful enemies

Curse- With each curse, enemies become stronger and traps become more dangerous

Altar of Hope- A safe place where you will be rewarded with a relic

Second dice for dungeon mode

Although I wanted to create a feeling of an unknown challenge, I also did not want everything to be pure randomness. That's why I added the second dice. Now you can choose between challenges. Sometimes it is beneficial to choose a smaller number so as not to miss something valuable or get into trouble.



UI

UI usability was improved, inventory is now the first menu. The gamepad navigation has been significantly improved. When hovering over an item, its characteristics are displayed in popup.



Socketing now works through item combination

Josephine in Dungeon

Rarely during dungeon runs you can meet Josephine with a bunch of gold coins



Important changes: