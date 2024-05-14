 Skip to content

ColorBlend FX: Desaturation update for 14 May 2024

Desaturation Patch Notes for 1.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 14362558 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Splatians! We're happy to announce that a big quality of live patch that adds some neat things and fixes some stupid bugs is now a thing.

Here's what's changed:

  • New mechanic: S.L.I.M.E. will not kill you if some of your colors match theirs.
  • The Power Generator in S.P.A.R.K. is now cycling its colors to keep being a challenge.
  • Added overlays to the map for the pipeline, crystals and relic quests when you unlock them.
  • Barrels now actually have rolling sound and collision sound.
  • Moving platforms also have sound effects when they are moving.
  • Fixed environmental sounds in most levels, especially underground.
  • Fixed Eaden's Store Item Slots becoming non-interractable after being cancelled
  • The Status screen unlocks earlier
  • Added missing collision in Modular Factory Area
  • Added extra cables to Copper Tunnel and Dwellings
  • Fixed achievements: Splatterhouse, Water Cooler, Power On, Crystals Of Essence
  • The Laser traps in Dwellings will now visibly break when activated.
  • Fixed potential soft-locks in some places.

Call To Action
Feel free to share the game with _streamers _and content creators you know!
We need your help to make Desaturation successful.

Community Translation Initiative
There is a community localization initiative ongoing in our Discord server.

That's it, thanks for being part of Splatland and helping shut-down the horrible Desaturation project.

Changed files in this update

Windows ColorBlend FX Content Depot 670511
