Desaturation Patch Notes for 1.0.9

Hello Splatians! We're happy to announce that a big quality of live patch that adds some neat things and fixes some stupid bugs is now a thing.

Here's what's changed:

New mechanic: S.L.I.M.E. will not kill you if some of your colors match theirs.

The Power Generator in S.P.A.R.K. is now cycling its colors to keep being a challenge.

Added overlays to the map for the pipeline, crystals and relic quests when you unlock them.

Barrels now actually have rolling sound and collision sound.

Moving platforms also have sound effects when they are moving.

also have sound effects when they are moving. Fixed environmental sounds in most levels, especially underground.

Fixed Eaden's Store Item Slots becoming non-interractable after being cancelled

The Status screen unlocks earlier

Added missing collision in Modular Factory Area

Added extra cables to Copper Tunnel and Dwellings

and Fixed achievements: Splatterhouse, Water Cooler, Power On, Crystals Of Essence

The Laser traps in Dwellings will now visibly break when activated.

will now visibly break when activated. Fixed potential soft-locks in some places.

