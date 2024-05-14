Desaturation Patch Notes for 1.0.9

Hello Splatians! We're happy to announce that a big quality of live patch that adds some neat things and fixes some stupid bugs is now a thing.
Here's what's changed:
- New mechanic: S.L.I.M.E. will not kill you if some of your colors match theirs.
- The Power Generator in S.P.A.R.K. is now cycling its colors to keep being a challenge.
- Added overlays to the map for the pipeline, crystals and relic quests when you unlock them.
- Barrels now actually have rolling sound and collision sound.
- Moving platforms also have sound effects when they are moving.
- Fixed environmental sounds in most levels, especially underground.
- Fixed Eaden's Store Item Slots becoming non-interractable after being cancelled
- The Status screen unlocks earlier
- Added missing collision in Modular Factory Area
- Added extra cables to Copper Tunnel and Dwellings
- Fixed achievements: Splatterhouse, Water Cooler, Power On, Crystals Of Essence
- The Laser traps in Dwellings will now visibly break when activated.
- Fixed potential soft-locks in some places.
Call To Action
Feel free to share the game with _streamers _and content creators you know!
We need your help to make Desaturation successful.
Community Translation Initiative
There is a community localization initiative ongoing in our Discord server.
That's it, thanks for being part of Splatland and helping shut-down the horrible Desaturation project.
Changed files in this update