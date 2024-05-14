 Skip to content

Lone Fungus update for 14 May 2024

1.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 14362205 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 12:52:08 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where beating the game 100% would need the Astral Mushmover, as a result counting percentages have changed and FULL completion is now 124% instead of 123%.
  • Small tweak to main menu settings menu

Changed files in this update

Windows English Lone Fungus Depot 1674781
  
