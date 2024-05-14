- Fixed a bug where beating the game 100% would need the Astral Mushmover, as a result counting percentages have changed and FULL completion is now 124% instead of 123%.
- Small tweak to main menu settings menu
Lone Fungus update for 14 May 2024
1.1.4
Patchnotes via Steam Community
