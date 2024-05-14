 Skip to content

Lootun update for 14 May 2024

Lootun 1.0.2

Build 14362116 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 13:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.0.2 Changelog 14.05.24

Balance:

  • Defeating the Orc Warlord will now remove the Warlord's Protection from any surviving Orc Raiders and prevent them from healing.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug where creating a new Character while having a full inventory would not grant the starter weapons.
  • Fixed a bug where Armour Break -> Lightning Strike was not correctly converting the damage type to Lightning.
  • Fixed a bug where the Abyssal Assault buff was displaying the wrong name.
  • Fixed a bug where the Target Dummy Mission was not correctly unlocking after reaching Level 150.

Early Access Update: The issues preventing the removal of the Early Access flag and price increase have now been resolved and these changes should go live with this update.

