Lootun 1.0.2

1.0.2 Changelog 14.05.24

Balance:

Defeating the Orc Warlord will now remove the Warlord's Protection from any surviving Orc Raiders and prevent them from healing.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where creating a new Character while having a full inventory would not grant the starter weapons.

Fixed a bug where Armour Break -> Lightning Strike was not correctly converting the damage type to Lightning.

Fixed a bug where the Abyssal Assault buff was displaying the wrong name.

Fixed a bug where the Target Dummy Mission was not correctly unlocking after reaching Level 150.

Early Access Update: The issues preventing the removal of the Early Access flag and price increase have now been resolved and these changes should go live with this update.