Lootun 1.0.2

1.0.2 Changelog 14.05.24
Balance:
- Defeating the Orc Warlord will now remove the Warlord's Protection from any surviving Orc Raiders and prevent them from healing.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where creating a new Character while having a full inventory would not grant the starter weapons.
- Fixed a bug where Armour Break -> Lightning Strike was not correctly converting the damage type to Lightning.
- Fixed a bug where the Abyssal Assault buff was displaying the wrong name.
- Fixed a bug where the Target Dummy Mission was not correctly unlocking after reaching Level 150.
Early Access Update: The issues preventing the removal of the Early Access flag and price increase have now been resolved and these changes should go live with this update.
Changed files in this update