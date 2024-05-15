Dominions 6.13

This update contains a lot of bug fixes, a few minor features as well as a bunch of new mod commands. Some of the new features are 2 new rare heroic abilities, support for no fog of war on random maps and slightly better hosting performance. Modders get the ability to create dire portent messages for their global enchantments, to make them more in line with the other globals. There are also sprite fixes for some dismounted units that looked incorrect previously.
General
- Dominion and ascension graphs will no longer disappear if disciples are still alive
- Invisibility and true sight regarding sneaking didn't always work
- Teleport item/gems can now target besieged forts too
- Sneakers getting their move interrupted will now continue to sneak
- Commanders will now preach in a random order
- Don't get a 'disappeared in a puff of smoke' message if unit is in the void
- Wild Hunt and Kindly Ones are now proper assassination battles
- Fixed bug with 4+ heat/cold scales spreading incorrectly in summer/winter
- Connected or not updated better in network lobby games
- Game could crash bug when deleting an old connection, fixed
- New dire portent messages
- Dispelling a global now sends messages to all players
- AI item equip fixes
- Spell AI didn't not evaluate true sight properly
- Hosting performance improvement
- Rituals' cannot target mountains property didn't work
- Two new rare heroic abilities
- Support for no fog of war on random maps
- Fixed bug with sailing on maps without fog of war
- Now legal to move army into NAP-ed forces besieging your fort
- Fix for temporary path boosting + returning exploit
- It was possible to view unknown planes when choosing ritual target province
- Two new domcmd for server control: forcereqap, forcecattrn
- Forest of Avalon now increases magic scale by its intended +1 (was +2)
- Tweaked random cave layouts
- Fix for immortal uniques being duplicated when summoned while dead
- Larger click areas for squad tokens in army positioning screen
- Fix for "returned" commanders not showing up in F1 battle unit list
- XP for battle participation can now only be gained once per month
- Experience now grants +1 MR at 5 stars
- Experience now grants +1 HP for every star at 3+
- Fix for twiceborn and shapechanging not working properly
- Pressing 'j' for previous commander could select commnader mount
- Call of the drugvant calls more daevas
- Hurricane (and some storm events) cannot target caves
- Obfuscate bless was not shown among bless effects, fixed
- Throne of Creation turmoil scale +3 -> +1
- Ghoul Father mercenary couldn't command all his undead, fixed
- Ring of the False Prophet now gives morale bonus too
- Several heavy and medium cavalries cost too many resources, fixed
- Cambion Knights have their correct dismounted sprite
- Age fix for gygjas who lost nature magic
- Sprite fix for Dis
- Vanheim and Helheim hero sprite fixes
- Event fixes
- Stat and typo fixes
Modding / Map Making
- Can now add dire portent messages for globals. New commands: #portent, #cure
- Fix for one line & no header events incorrectly displaying a tag at the end
- New event command: #req_void
- Event #req_plane -2 didn't work, fixed
- Spell modding #onlyfriendlydst can now take 2 as argument too
- New item commands: #swimming, #...surv
