Dominions 6.13

This update contains a lot of bug fixes, a few minor features as well as a bunch of new mod commands. Some of the new features are 2 new rare heroic abilities, support for no fog of war on random maps and slightly better hosting performance. Modders get the ability to create dire portent messages for their global enchantments, to make them more in line with the other globals. There are also sprite fixes for some dismounted units that looked incorrect previously.

General

Dominion and ascension graphs will no longer disappear if disciples are still alive

Invisibility and true sight regarding sneaking didn't always work

Teleport item/gems can now target besieged forts too

Sneakers getting their move interrupted will now continue to sneak

Commanders will now preach in a random order

Don't get a 'disappeared in a puff of smoke' message if unit is in the void

Wild Hunt and Kindly Ones are now proper assassination battles

Fixed bug with 4+ heat/cold scales spreading incorrectly in summer/winter

Connected or not updated better in network lobby games

Game could crash bug when deleting an old connection, fixed

New dire portent messages

Dispelling a global now sends messages to all players

AI item equip fixes

Spell AI didn't not evaluate true sight properly

Hosting performance improvement

Rituals' cannot target mountains property didn't work

Two new rare heroic abilities

Support for no fog of war on random maps

Fixed bug with sailing on maps without fog of war

Now legal to move army into NAP-ed forces besieging your fort

Fix for temporary path boosting + returning exploit

It was possible to view unknown planes when choosing ritual target province

Two new domcmd for server control: forcereqap, forcecattrn

Forest of Avalon now increases magic scale by its intended +1 (was +2)

Tweaked random cave layouts

Fix for immortal uniques being duplicated when summoned while dead

Larger click areas for squad tokens in army positioning screen

Fix for "returned" commanders not showing up in F1 battle unit list

XP for battle participation can now only be gained once per month

Experience now grants +1 MR at 5 stars

Experience now grants +1 HP for every star at 3+

Fix for twiceborn and shapechanging not working properly

Pressing 'j' for previous commander could select commnader mount

Call of the drugvant calls more daevas

Hurricane (and some storm events) cannot target caves

Obfuscate bless was not shown among bless effects, fixed

Throne of Creation turmoil scale +3 -> +1

Ghoul Father mercenary couldn't command all his undead, fixed

Ring of the False Prophet now gives morale bonus too

Several heavy and medium cavalries cost too many resources, fixed

Cambion Knights have their correct dismounted sprite

Age fix for gygjas who lost nature magic

Sprite fix for Dis

Vanheim and Helheim hero sprite fixes

Event fixes

Stat and typo fixes

Modding / Map Making