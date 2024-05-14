Patch Notes - May 14th, 2024

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Read the full Patch Notes for the May 14th, 2024 update.

The following notes are for our upcoming, May 14th, 2024 patch. It’s scheduled to begin rolling out on console and PC at roughly 8AM EDT.

Tomorrow’s update includes Nancy’s House - Night which will introduce storms on maps. Players can expect to see storms on all other maps soon. For the time being, Nancy’s House - Night will be the first glimpse of what’s to come.

“We are working on weather for TX. Thunder, rain, etc. You'll get a first glimpse of our work with this map. You can see the storm in the distance. Future maps will have rain with some intense storms. This is not a dynamic weather system, but a bespoke one for each map.”

Wes Keltner, CEO/ President, Gun Interactive

A new outfit for Johnny and Nancy will be available for $2.99 USD separately or $4.99 USD bundled.

Our team has been looking into making lobbies run smoother for all players. We have made some adjustments here, turned a few knobs there, and continue to work on our system. While we continue to look into providing a better lobby experience for our players, we are introducing a critical change to this system.

For this patch, we will be applying a three (3) minute timeout to players who

Choose to leave a public lobby on purpose after prompted with an exit pop up

Disconnect from the server while in a public lobby

Close out of the game while in a public lobby (i.e. Alt- F4)

For further details, you can read about our Lobby Changes in full here.

PATCH NOTES

Fixed: Nancy’s Endurance

We have fixed an issue where no amount of Endurance Attribute Points on Nancy altered her melee attack stamina usage

Endurance now works properly on Nancy

Fixed: Boon and Bone Scraps

We have fixed the issue where using Boon to silence Nugget would deplete a bone scrap in a player's inventory

Boon will no longer remove a bone scrap from a player’s inventory when silencing Nugget

Fixed: Virginia Exploit

We fixed an issue where Virginia’s Boon could be used to bypass animations from Leatherface’s overhead attack or Nancy’s Barbed Wire

Virginia’s Boon no longer can bypass animations

For any existing or persistent issues, please use the support site here.

Thanks for your continued support and patience! Keep the conversation going on our official subreddit, r/TXChainSawGame, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.