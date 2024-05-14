Update 0.94.837

Dear friends!
The series of weekends and holidays has come to an end, so with new strength and team members, we are getting back to work.
As before, our thoughts/responses/description of the meta are in italics.
The ban list for the past week has grown significantly:
Patch notes:
Duping:
- Fixed a loophole for duping - the simplest in terms of reproducibility and the most complex in terms of code;
Knowledge Base:
- New sections added;
- Trigger volumes added for opening/notifications;
Dwarrhan:
-
In T1 counties, the mob level has been completely reworked:
- On average, the mob level near starting villages has been reduced by 2 levels;
-
On average, the mob level in other spawners has been reduced by 4 levels;
-
The transition between spawner levels has been softened;
-
Now, the maximum mob level on the surface in T1 counties = 15;
-
Ecosystem:
-
Weakened by 4 times for all regular mobs;
-
Weakened by 10 times for rare mobs;
-
Turned off for locations with mini-bosses, swamps;
-
DVB:
-
Increased the maximum price limit by 15 times;
-
Slowed down the rollback of DVB to its original state;
-
Enabled DVB on NPC recyclers;
-
Increased DVB for a number of NPCs;
Rivulet Island:
- Introduced a maximum level restriction (16);
- Characters above level 16 have been sent to Harbour (with the payment of the Island tax);
Powders:
-
Added recipes for powder boiling:
- This is the repeated boiling of powders to obtain a concentrate;
-
Powders receive the suffix R1;
-
This is the first degree of boiling down;
-
Effects of R1 on buffs:
-
-5% to bonuses;
-
+15% to duration;
-
Resistance to character demise (do not remove upon death);
-
1 level of dispel resistance;
-
Effects of R1 on damaging magic:
-
-5% to damage;
-
+10% to speed and range;
Abilities:
- (Thief) Invisibility: the number of attacks is limited by charges;
- (Hunter) Double Arrow: the number of shots is limited by charges, cooldown for recharging increased;
- (Inquisitor) Purification: significantly increased the number of buffs removed (as part of the overall changes to dispels);
Satiety:
-
Added influence on Max MP;
-
Added influence on HP Regen
-
Also, the significance of HP regen will be increased by the next patch;
-
Reduced the penalty for energy and its regen, increased for Max HP and MP for the value (0);
-
-
General changes to bonuses/maluses for satiety;
Changed:
- Druid healing powders no longer consume stamina;
Fixed:
- The appearance of the Tabula Rasa window during transitions;
- Hotbar (the logic of loading has been tightened, which should affect its reset during transition);
- Reset of DBV for a number of traders;
- A number of errors with checks for space in inventory/containers;
Optimization:
- Reworking of server logging;
