 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SpaceBourne 2 update for 14 May 2024

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 4.1.2 Hotfix Released

Share · View all patches · Build 14361684 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 13:13:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 4.1.2 Hotfix

CHANGES
    • The maximum setting for faction money reserves has been increased from 2 billion to 90 trillion.
    • Loaded games now provide a certain amount of power at the start, based on the player's progression, to avoid power shortages.
    • Castles have been balanced, and the levels of soldiers spawning in castles have been adjusted.
    • Faction power has been added to faction-related main storyline quests.
    • Convoy levels have been adjusted.
    • The power requirement to start operations and the power rewards at the end of operations have been adjusted and balanced.
    • The level-up mechanics for AI factions have been changed. AI factions now level up in a balanced manner according to the developments in the galaxy.
BUG FIXES:

Reported by players as follows:

    • When I capture a new system with a raid, that system does not appear in the Faction interface or the Diplomacy interface.
    • The raid map on the left side of the screen continues to stay on the screen even after finishing the raid.
    • If I kill a new bounty boss while the Silence effect is active, the effect continues until the game is closed.
    • Some skills of bounty bosses are overpowered. (Bounty boss skills have been readjusted.)
    • Convoy levels are too high. If I follow the main storyline, I end up with 0 faction power and cannot continue the story.
    • At the end of the "Mark" mission received by mail, I need to add 5 soldiers to my army, but I don't have enough power at that stage, and the story cannot progress.
    • On motherships, if I disembark and re-embark several times, the SubSystem selection system stops working.
    • AI faction levels increase too quickly, making battles impossible within a short period.
    • When I go to war with a faction, they launch consecutive attacks on my systems in a very short time.
    • Rewards given at the end of operations are incorrect according to the faction's chosen path.
    • If I repeatedly open the main interface from the Scanner interface, the Scanner's detail window remains on the screen.
    • My faction level is calculated incorrectly. It calculates the levels of empty generals as 0, lowering my average level.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1646851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link