SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 4.1.2 Hotfix Released

SpaceBourne 2 Early Access Ver. 4.1.2 Hotfix
CHANGES
-
- The maximum setting for faction money reserves has been increased from 2 billion to 90 trillion.
-
- Loaded games now provide a certain amount of power at the start, based on the player's progression, to avoid power shortages.
-
- Castles have been balanced, and the levels of soldiers spawning in castles have been adjusted.
-
- Faction power has been added to faction-related main storyline quests.
-
- Convoy levels have been adjusted.
-
- The power requirement to start operations and the power rewards at the end of operations have been adjusted and balanced.
-
- The level-up mechanics for AI factions have been changed. AI factions now level up in a balanced manner according to the developments in the galaxy.
BUG FIXES:
Reported by players as follows:
-
- When I capture a new system with a raid, that system does not appear in the Faction interface or the Diplomacy interface.
-
- The raid map on the left side of the screen continues to stay on the screen even after finishing the raid.
-
- If I kill a new bounty boss while the Silence effect is active, the effect continues until the game is closed.
-
- Some skills of bounty bosses are overpowered. (Bounty boss skills have been readjusted.)
-
- Convoy levels are too high. If I follow the main storyline, I end up with 0 faction power and cannot continue the story.
-
- At the end of the "Mark" mission received by mail, I need to add 5 soldiers to my army, but I don't have enough power at that stage, and the story cannot progress.
-
- On motherships, if I disembark and re-embark several times, the SubSystem selection system stops working.
-
- AI faction levels increase too quickly, making battles impossible within a short period.
-
- When I go to war with a faction, they launch consecutive attacks on my systems in a very short time.
-
- Rewards given at the end of operations are incorrect according to the faction's chosen path.
-
- If I repeatedly open the main interface from the Scanner interface, the Scanner's detail window remains on the screen.
-
- My faction level is calculated incorrectly. It calculates the levels of empty generals as 0, lowering my average level.
Changed files in this update