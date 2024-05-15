Across the Obelisk: New Hero Pack & New Story Pack - OUT NOW!

Share · View all patches · Build 14361627 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2879680/Across_the_Obelisk_Nenukil_the_Engineer/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2879690/Across_the_Obelisk_The_Obsidian_Uprising/

Here's what coming out today!

Nenukil, the Engineer Hero Pack contains:

The Nenukil hero: a Scout-class dwarf character with an exclusive gameplay mechanic.

An adaptable hero. Reach level 3 with Nenukil and choose between his Double Barrel or Mounted Cannon traits—focus on dealing damage or prioritize defense.

A new type of dynamic character skin that changes in-game depending on whether you select Nenukil’s Double Barrel or Mounted Cannon abilities.

Three additional skins in total for your new hero.

Floaty, Nenukil’s trusty robot sidekick—a standalone pet that can remove enemies' Taunt and Powerful abilities.

Three new themed card backs.

Five emotes for swift co-op collaboration with your party.

Custom replies for in-game events—learn more about Nenukil, his heroic deeds during the Obsidian Uprising and his deep friendship with Queen Amelia.

The Obsidian Uprising Story Pack contains:

Upon investigating a mysterious rift in Velkarath, your party is thrown 30 years into the past to the ancient dwarven city of Black Forge to relive the events of the Obsidian Uprising.

Team up with young versions of familiar heroes, quell the uprising and right what once went wrong. Can you find your way home, or will you remain stuck in time?

Explore a sprawling multi-layered map. Travel back in time and discover the secrets behind a once glorious city.

Unlock Scrappy, a new robot pet with previously unseen customization options. Progress through the story and craft Scrappy piece by piece. Choose from five different chassis and five different arms for a total of 25 unique combinations.

Experiment with four new items exclusive to this Story Pack and unearth powerful new combos.

Ensure your heroes are ready for this industrial adventure with seven steampunk-themed character skins.

Give your deck a makeover with a beautiful new card back.

Share the story with your co-op party. Only one adventurer per party needs to own The Obsidian Uprising to enjoy this time-traveling tale.

Patch 1.4 is also live with bug fixes along with a bunch of new changes, events, challenges.