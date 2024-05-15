Across the Obelisk: New Hero Pack & New Story Pack - OUT NOW!

Welcome Nenukil, the Engineer and discover The Obsidian Uprising TODAY!
The two new DLCs for Across the Obelisk are OUT NOW! Buy them here:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2879680/Across_the_Obelisk_Nenukil_the_Engineer/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2879690/Across_the_Obelisk_The_Obsidian_Uprising/
Here's what coming out today!
Nenukil, the Engineer Hero Pack contains:
- The Nenukil hero: a Scout-class dwarf character with an exclusive gameplay mechanic.
- An adaptable hero. Reach level 3 with Nenukil and choose between his Double Barrel or Mounted Cannon traits—focus on dealing damage or prioritize defense.
- A new type of dynamic character skin that changes in-game depending on whether you select Nenukil’s Double Barrel or Mounted Cannon abilities.
- Three additional skins in total for your new hero.
- Floaty, Nenukil’s trusty robot sidekick—a standalone pet that can remove enemies' Taunt and Powerful abilities.
- Three new themed card backs.
- Five emotes for swift co-op collaboration with your party.
- Custom replies for in-game events—learn more about Nenukil, his heroic deeds during the Obsidian Uprising and his deep friendship with Queen Amelia.
The Obsidian Uprising Story Pack contains:
- Upon investigating a mysterious rift in Velkarath, your party is thrown 30 years into the past to the ancient dwarven city of Black Forge to relive the events of the Obsidian Uprising.
- Team up with young versions of familiar heroes, quell the uprising and right what once went wrong. Can you find your way home, or will you remain stuck in time?
- Explore a sprawling multi-layered map. Travel back in time and discover the secrets behind a once glorious city.
- Unlock Scrappy, a new robot pet with previously unseen customization options. Progress through the story and craft Scrappy piece by piece. Choose from five different chassis and five different arms for a total of 25 unique combinations.
- Experiment with four new items exclusive to this Story Pack and unearth powerful new combos.
- Ensure your heroes are ready for this industrial adventure with seven steampunk-themed character skins.
- Give your deck a makeover with a beautiful new card back.
- Share the story with your co-op party. Only one adventurer per party needs to own The Obsidian Uprising to enjoy this time-traveling tale.
Patch 1.4 is also live with bug fixes along with a bunch of new changes, events, challenges.
Changed files in this update