 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Open Mod update for 14 May 2024

Open Mod 2024.2.15 [14-May-2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 14361504 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 11:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

-quick hotfix to a rendering issue where on Performance presets the bullet hole decals and blood decals would not render

Added/Changed:

-changed the player loading screen bg with another one, and added a text "player is loading..." to let the player know what is going on

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1591681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link