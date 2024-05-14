Open Mod 2024.2.15 [14-May-2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 14361504 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 11:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

-quick hotfix to a rendering issue where on Performance presets the bullet hole decals and blood decals would not render

Added/Changed:

-changed the player loading screen bg with another one, and added a text "player is loading..." to let the player know what is going on

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around