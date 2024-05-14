Hotfix 10.2.3 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 14361457 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 11:52:02 UTC by Wendy

Hey Citizens,

we have just released Hotfix 10.2.3 to address the following issues:

General:

Fixed: An issue that could lead to the map not displaying icons after connecting to a server.

Balance:

Changed: Framed Glass recipe now requires Epoxy as ingredient.

Civics:

A crash that could occur when a law that is currently being revised is no longer present once the revision passes. Fixed: Warnings about invalid civics were not sent when a civic goes invalid after it being invalid was resolved.

This update includes the debug command "/checkobjects" that logs debug information into the client logfile and should be used when reporting any issues that revolve around any kind of object (carcasses, rubble, trees, tables, vehicles, etc.) being uninteractable.