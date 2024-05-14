 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

MAJOR Lichenvale update for 14 May 2024

AI Excercise - Patch 1.4.0 is out now!

Share · View all patches · Build 14361408 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 1.4.0 brings improvements to enemy behavior that will make them move more and a bit smarter and well as balancing changes to even things out.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES
  • Melee enemies are now strafing more and will periodically retreat from the player.
  • Increased minimal distance to player a bit so they won't feel like they are cliping through that much.
  • Ranged enemies have more consistent and longer repositioning and are slowly backpedalling when player is too close to them.
BALANCE CHANGES
  • Increased certain enemies melee attack range to compensate for greater minimal distance to player.
  • Increased players attack range a bit.
  • Reduced all enemy damage by ~10%.
  • Increased attack windup for Skelemental and Knightmare's shadow bolt.
  • Added 0.2s global cooldown for enemy attacks.
  • Frostbolt damage type changed from point to small aoe (akin to Fireball).
  • Fireball and Frostbolt now have slight homing capabilities (you do need to have the crosshair on the enemy at the time of the cast).
  • Boogieman can now move while throwing pumpkins.
VISUAL CHANGES
  • Increased camera shake when player is hitting enemies with the sword.
  • Added camera shake when fireball or frostbolt hits an enemy.
  • Added small glow on collectibles to increase visibility.
  • Added small light to memoralias so they are easier to spot.
FIXES
  • Fixed collision inside a pool in ruins on Broken Village (Werewolf is no longer stuck there).
  • Moved Werewolf memoralia on Broken Village so its easier to spot.
  • Hitting world objects will no longer produce multiple hit sounds.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1432381
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1432382
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link