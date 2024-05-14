AI Excercise - Patch 1.4.0 is out now!

Patch 1.4.0 brings improvements to enemy behavior that will make them move more and a bit smarter and well as balancing changes to even things out.
GAMEPLAY CHANGES
- Melee enemies are now strafing more and will periodically retreat from the player.
- Increased minimal distance to player a bit so they won't feel like they are cliping through that much.
- Ranged enemies have more consistent and longer repositioning and are slowly backpedalling when player is too close to them.
BALANCE CHANGES
- Increased certain enemies melee attack range to compensate for greater minimal distance to player.
- Increased players attack range a bit.
- Reduced all enemy damage by ~10%.
- Increased attack windup for Skelemental and Knightmare's shadow bolt.
- Added 0.2s global cooldown for enemy attacks.
- Frostbolt damage type changed from point to small aoe (akin to Fireball).
- Fireball and Frostbolt now have slight homing capabilities (you do need to have the crosshair on the enemy at the time of the cast).
- Boogieman can now move while throwing pumpkins.
VISUAL CHANGES
- Increased camera shake when player is hitting enemies with the sword.
- Added camera shake when fireball or frostbolt hits an enemy.
- Added small glow on collectibles to increase visibility.
- Added small light to memoralias so they are easier to spot.
FIXES
- Fixed collision inside a pool in ruins on Broken Village (Werewolf is no longer stuck there).
- Moved Werewolf memoralia on Broken Village so its easier to spot.
- Hitting world objects will no longer produce multiple hit sounds.
