AI Excercise - Patch 1.4.0 is out now!

Patch 1.4.0 brings improvements to enemy behavior that will make them move more and a bit smarter and well as balancing changes to even things out.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Melee enemies are now strafing more and will periodically retreat from the player.

Increased minimal distance to player a bit so they won't feel like they are cliping through that much.

Ranged enemies have more consistent and longer repositioning and are slowly backpedalling when player is too close to them.

BALANCE CHANGES

Increased certain enemies melee attack range to compensate for greater minimal distance to player.

Increased players attack range a bit.

Reduced all enemy damage by ~10%.

Increased attack windup for Skelemental and Knightmare's shadow bolt.

Added 0.2s global cooldown for enemy attacks.

Frostbolt damage type changed from point to small aoe (akin to Fireball).

Fireball and Frostbolt now have slight homing capabilities (you do need to have the crosshair on the enemy at the time of the cast).

Boogieman can now move while throwing pumpkins.

VISUAL CHANGES

Increased camera shake when player is hitting enemies with the sword.

Added camera shake when fireball or frostbolt hits an enemy.

Added small glow on collectibles to increase visibility.

Added small light to memoralias so they are easier to spot.

FIXES