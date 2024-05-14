Hotfix 0.2.226d

Hello survivors!
We just updated the game with a quick hotfix. Make sure you have the latest version of the game 0.2.226d
List of fixes:
Q'ronar Shellback:
- Fixed issues where his audio would keep looping in the background
- Fixed missing Elite Kill audio cue when killing him
- Reduced the width of the acid attack hitbox, it was a little larger than the visuals
Huuli Hoarder:
- Fixed an animation glitch with the Huuli Hoarder where he would slide on the ground
Overclocks:
- Fixed an issue where the Disposable Tech overclock stats were calculated as part of the Skill modifier group instead of the Overclock modifier group
Lighting:
- Fixed an issue where the dwarf shadow would disappear when going behind the Drop Pod
Changed files in this update