Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor update for 14 May 2024

Hotfix 0.2.226d

Hotfix 0.2.226d · Build 14361302 · Last edited 14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello survivors!

We just updated the game with a quick hotfix. Make sure you have the latest version of the game 0.2.226d

List of fixes:

Q'ronar Shellback:

  • Fixed issues where his audio would keep looping in the background
  • Fixed missing Elite Kill audio cue when killing him
  • Reduced the width of the acid attack hitbox, it was a little larger than the visuals

Huuli Hoarder:

  • Fixed an animation glitch with the Huuli Hoarder where he would slide on the ground

Overclocks:

  • Fixed an issue where the Disposable Tech overclock stats were calculated as part of the Skill modifier group instead of the Overclock modifier group

Lighting:

  • Fixed an issue where the dwarf shadow would disappear when going behind the Drop Pod

