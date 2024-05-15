 Skip to content

Cooking Live: Restaurant Game update for 15 May 2024

What's New on Cooking Live

Build 14361278 · Last edited 15 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey chefs! Exciting updates are now available! Here's what's new:

New gameplay features have been introduced, unlocking after completing all the restaurants. Issues with weekly tasks have been fixed to ensure they reset and refresh correctly.

Additionally, exciting events will now pop up in the game. These events offer unique challenges and limited-time rewards, giving you the chance to earn exclusive items and achievements.

Get ready to take on new challenges each week, earn amazing rewards, climb the leaderboards, and showcase your cooking skills.

