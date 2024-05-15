What's New on Cooking Live

Share · View all patches · Build 14361278 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Hey chefs! Exciting updates are now available! Here's what's new:

New gameplay features have been introduced, unlocking after completing all the restaurants. Issues with weekly tasks have been fixed to ensure they reset and refresh correctly.

Additionally, exciting events will now pop up in the game. These events offer unique challenges and limited-time rewards, giving you the chance to earn exclusive items and achievements.

Get ready to take on new challenges each week, earn amazing rewards, climb the leaderboards, and showcase your cooking skills.