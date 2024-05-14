Updates and Fixes 07

Share · View all patches · Build 14361270 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 12:09:21 UTC by Wendy

Greetings, Great Architects!

Here is your High Technocrat, ready to serve you.

Here are more fixes and updates:

Added: Hearts are now displayed on the cards shown in the deck book, indicating whether they have been purchased or not.

Added: When a military building is installed, the military troops menu is activated.

Added: An icon appears when maximum points are reached.

Fixed: Placement issues with platforms over sand extraction buildings and farms.

Increased the radius for requiring other buildings for the sawmill, carpenter, and blacksmith.

Added interactions between all platforms, the school, clinic, sawmill, and stone house with brick and stone houses to ensure proper alignment.

As I commented before, I greatly appreciate your dedication to playing the game and for helping me gain visibility through your reviews, which are immensely helpful. I hope you enjoy the experience!

Kind regards.