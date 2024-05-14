Updates and Fixes 07

Greetings, Great Architects!
Here is your High Technocrat, ready to serve you.
Here are more fixes and updates:
- Added: Hearts are now displayed on the cards shown in the deck book, indicating whether they have been purchased or not.
- Added: When a military building is installed, the military troops menu is activated.
- Added: An icon appears when maximum points are reached.
- Fixed: Placement issues with platforms over sand extraction buildings and farms.
- Increased the radius for requiring other buildings for the sawmill, carpenter, and blacksmith.
- Added interactions between all platforms, the school, clinic, sawmill, and stone house with brick and stone houses to ensure proper alignment.
As I commented before, I greatly appreciate your dedication to playing the game and for helping me gain visibility through your reviews, which are immensely helpful. I hope you enjoy the experience!
Kind regards.
Changed files in this update