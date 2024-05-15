Hotfix #38 (1.3.3) Patch Notes

Devoted Rejects,
Hotfix #38 (1.3.3) is now live on Steam. It will shortly be live on our other platforms, too.
- Resolved stutter and performance issues caused as a result of the Shader Cache not building correctly upon the launch of the game.
Dev Note: Essentially, the engine wasn’t able to compile the shaders in advance for players due to an invalid cache, so it caused stuttering as the cache rebuilt itself in-game.
- Fixed an issue where the audio would suddenly cut out for brief amounts of time.
- Ius Mk III Shredder Autopistol accidentally had the wrong set of animations playing in first-person for some actions. It has now been changed to play the correct original animations again.
- Fixed instances where the Martyr’s skulls in Enclavum Baross and Relay Station TRS-150 were already accessible before completing the puzzle.
- Fixed typo in the Veteran ‘Weapons Specialist’ keystone description.
- Fixed an issue where the pipes of the Psyker “Mk VI PT-38 Jump Suit” upper body cosmetic would move on their own.
- Fixed an issue where parts of the leg brace on the Psyker “Illissi Mk Vf Psykana Garb” upper body cosmetic had the wrong colour applied to it.
- Fixed an issue where the Zealot “Suppliant’s Hood” headgear cosmetic would sometimes get deformed.
- Fixed clipping issues on the Zealot “Catechist’s Vestments” upper body cosmetic.
- Fixed an issue where some beards would clip through the Zealot “Hive Scum Hood (Black)” headgear cosmetic.
- Fixed an issue where some beards would clip through the Zealot “Chemsafe Rebreather (Worn Plasteel)” headgear cosmetic.
- Fixed clipping issues on the Zealot “Radical’s Temple Mask (Red)” headgear cosmetic.
