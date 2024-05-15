 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 15 May 2024

Hotfix #38 (1.3.3) Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14361219 · Last edited 15 May 2024 – 13:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Devoted Rejects,

Hotfix #38 (1.3.3) is now live on Steam. It will shortly be live on our other platforms, too.

  • Resolved stutter and performance issues caused as a result of the Shader Cache not building correctly upon the launch of the game.

Dev NoteEssentially, the engine wasn’t able to compile the shaders in advance for players due to an invalid cache, so it caused stuttering as the cache rebuilt itself in-game.

  • Fixed an issue where the audio would suddenly cut out for brief amounts of time.
  • Ius Mk III Shredder Autopistol accidentally had the wrong set of animations playing in first-person for some actions. It has now been changed to play the correct original animations again.
  • Fixed instances where the Martyr’s skulls in Enclavum Baross and Relay Station TRS-150 were already accessible before completing the puzzle.
  • Fixed typo in the Veteran ‘Weapons Specialist’ keystone description.
  • Fixed an issue where the pipes of the Psyker “Mk VI PT-38 Jump Suit” upper body cosmetic would move on their own.
  • Fixed an issue where parts of the leg brace on the Psyker “Illissi Mk Vf Psykana Garb” upper body cosmetic had the wrong colour applied to it.
  • Fixed an issue where the Zealot “Suppliant’s Hood” headgear cosmetic would sometimes get deformed.
  • Fixed clipping issues on the Zealot “Catechist’s Vestments” upper body cosmetic.
  • Fixed an issue where some beards would clip through the Zealot “Hive Scum Hood (Black)” headgear cosmetic.
  • Fixed an issue where some beards would clip through the Zealot “Chemsafe Rebreather (Worn Plasteel)” headgear cosmetic.
  • Fixed clipping issues on the Zealot “Radical’s Temple Mask (Red)” headgear cosmetic.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1361211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361213
  • Loading history…
Depot 1361214
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link