Hotfix #38 (1.3.3) Patch Notes

Devoted Rejects,

Hotfix #38 (1.3.3) is now live on Steam. It will shortly be live on our other platforms, too.

Resolved stutter and performance issues caused as a result of the Shader Cache not building correctly upon the launch of the game.

Dev Note: Essentially, the engine wasn’t able to compile the shaders in advance for players due to an invalid cache, so it caused stuttering as the cache rebuilt itself in-game.