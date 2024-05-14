 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

狩魔战潮 update for 14 May 2024

Patch Notes For May 14

Share · View all patches · Build 14361206 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 12:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! In this update, we've fixed some combat and display glitches. Thanks for all your feedback and suggestions!

  • Increased the max number of static sparks on the map
  • Optimized the position and size of some buttons in the shop interface
  • Optimized some text translations
  • Fixed game freeze during combat in some cases
  • Fixed Stalker's Crit DMG attribute issue
  • Fixed the issue where illusion dying caused the game to freeze
  • Fixed the issue where illusion Max HP and talent effect descriptions were inconsistent
  • Fixed the issue where pennant statistics were improper
  • Fixed the issue where skill displays in the shop interface were improper under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the issue where monsters would improperly appear outside the map

Follow us for more info!
Official Website
Discord

Changed files in this update

Depot 2884591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link