Patch Notes For May 14

Share · View all patches · Build 14361206 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 12:09:31 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone! In this update, we've fixed some combat and display glitches. Thanks for all your feedback and suggestions!

Increased the max number of static sparks on the map

Optimized the position and size of some buttons in the shop interface

Optimized some text translations

Fixed game freeze during combat in some cases

Fixed Stalker's Crit DMG attribute issue

Fixed the issue where illusion dying caused the game to freeze

Fixed the issue where illusion Max HP and talent effect descriptions were inconsistent

Fixed the issue where pennant statistics were improper

Fixed the issue where skill displays in the shop interface were improper under certain circumstances.

Fixed the issue where monsters would improperly appear outside the map

