Patch Notes For May 14

Hey everyone! In this update, we've fixed some combat and display glitches. Thanks for all your feedback and suggestions!
- Increased the max number of static sparks on the map
- Optimized the position and size of some buttons in the shop interface
- Optimized some text translations
- Fixed game freeze during combat in some cases
- Fixed Stalker's Crit DMG attribute issue
- Fixed the issue where illusion dying caused the game to freeze
- Fixed the issue where illusion Max HP and talent effect descriptions were inconsistent
- Fixed the issue where pennant statistics were improper
- Fixed the issue where skill displays in the shop interface were improper under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the issue where monsters would improperly appear outside the map
