Fixes & Improvements - v0.5.0.79

More improvements mainly to visitors and recreation. Character near a recreation item wont change space when repeating that acitivty, recreation affects morale/energy. Visitors will return to their ship if too many repeated uses. Oh and human workers will now also use recreation items if they have no jobs to do.

Couple of fixes with sound: Noticed message notification sound could loop in certain instances (cannon turret and life support - giving a horrible drilling noise). Also alarm unmute wouldn't bring existing alarm sound back.

Full notes:-