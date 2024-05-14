Fixes & Improvements - v0.5.0.79

More improvements mainly to visitors and recreation. Character near a recreation item wont change space when repeating that acitivty, recreation affects morale/energy. Visitors will return to their ship if too many repeated uses. Oh and human workers will now also use recreation items if they have no jobs to do.
Couple of fixes with sound: Noticed message notification sound could loop in certain instances (cannon turret and life support - giving a horrible drilling noise). Also alarm unmute wouldn't bring existing alarm sound back.
Full notes:-
- Improve: Human movement around jukebox (no need to move to new space).
- Improve: Recreation effects human stats. Improve food/energy updating (more idle states).
- Improve: Visitors will return to trader if same repeated recreation item use. Reduced morale change.
- Improve: Human workers now use recreation items if idle.
- Improve: Scrap under attempted build spot highlighted (tricky to spot).
- Fix: Alarm mute/unmute stop/restart existing.
- Fix: Cannon turret in construction, incorrect ammo check, giving repeating message notification.
- Fix: Station computer damaged, repeating message notification.
- Fix: Delete selection checking, wasn't testing doors at edge correctly.
Changed files in this update