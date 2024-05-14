 Skip to content

Spectral Scream update for 14 May 2024

0.1.10 Hot fix announcement

14 May 2024

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.

The following issues have been fixed.
For more details, Please check the below.

[Fixed Issues]

  • Fix walking sound and abnormal movement during Watcher animation
  • Modify screen to move left, right, up and down upon death
  • Add effect when using items
  • Fix issue where dialogue cannot be heard when unable to use item
  • Fix issue where equipped radio is not functional
  • Modify player location indicator to show regardless of distance
  • Fix abnormal appearance of merchant model
  • Fix intermittent issue where item slots do not change

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Visit Spectral Scream Official Discord!
https://discord.gg/5S2udpMM3u

Thank you.

