0.1.10 Hot fix announcement

Build 14361176 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 11:13:16 UTC

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.

The following issues have been fixed.

For more details, Please check the below.

[Fixed Issues]

Fix walking sound and abnormal movement during Watcher animation

Modify screen to move left, right, up and down upon death

Add effect when using items

Fix issue where dialogue cannot be heard when unable to use item

Fix issue where equipped radio is not functional

Modify player location indicator to show regardless of distance

Fix abnormal appearance of merchant model

Fix intermittent issue where item slots do not change

We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.

*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)

Thank you.