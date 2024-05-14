0.1.10 Hot fix announcement

Hello, This is Spectral Scream.
The following issues have been fixed.
For more details, Please check the below.
[Fixed Issues]
- Fix walking sound and abnormal movement during Watcher animation
- Modify screen to move left, right, up and down upon death
- Add effect when using items
- Fix issue where dialogue cannot be heard when unable to use item
- Fix issue where equipped radio is not functional
- Modify player location indicator to show regardless of distance
- Fix abnormal appearance of merchant model
- Fix intermittent issue where item slots do not change
We apologize for any inconvenience and kindly ask players to update the again.
*(If the update button is not displayed, please manually update through 'Integrity Check'.)
Thank you.
