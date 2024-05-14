 Skip to content

Monsters of Mican update for 14 May 2024

Minor prologue update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue where Jenny can still be killed/knocked out via MP damage.

Rebalanced the prologue party a bit more- mainly a lot more defensive buffs.

