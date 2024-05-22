v1.11.1 - The Reworks and Fixes Update!

Dear Stormworkers,
It is minor update week!
This update includes various fixes, improvements, and reworks, as well as a minor location change, adding a frequently requested build area to the military base island.
Please see the patch notes below for full details on this update.
Please join us next week for the developer questions and answers live stream!
Much love <3,
The Stormworks Developers
Patch Notes
v1.11.1
Feature - #5278 Added workbench to military base
Fix - #23929 Fixed the spawn area for the existing military base workbench
Fix - #23893 Resolved invalid link creation issues with logic node link undo-redo
Balance - #23266 Greatly increased catalytic converter rate
Balance - #23876 Updated cargo rewards
Rework - Unloaded cargo items now despawn when under half the remaining delivery time to reduce undeliverable packages
Fix - #23872 First person items always rendering orange
Fix - #23753 Defibrilator not recharging
Fix - #23797 Starter Boat instrument radio values not clamped
Fix - #23900 Fixed various addon documentation
Fix - #24901 Fixed return values for several addon lua functions
Fix - #23936 Crash when loading a vehicle during a merge-tool operation
