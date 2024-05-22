v1.11.1 - The Reworks and Fixes Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 14360855 · Last edited 22 May 2024 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Dear Stormworkers,

It is minor update week!

This update includes various fixes, improvements, and reworks, as well as a minor location change, adding a frequently requested build area to the military base island.

Please see the patch notes below for full details on this update.

Please join us next week for the developer questions and answers live stream!

Much love <3,

The Stormworks Developers

Patch Notes

v1.11.1

Feature - #5278 Added workbench to military base

Fix - #23929 Fixed the spawn area for the existing military base workbench

Fix - #23893 Resolved invalid link creation issues with logic node link undo-redo

Balance - #23266 Greatly increased catalytic converter rate

Balance - #23876 Updated cargo rewards

Rework - Unloaded cargo items now despawn when under half the remaining delivery time to reduce undeliverable packages

Fix - #23872 First person items always rendering orange

Fix - #23753 Defibrilator not recharging

Fix - #23797 Starter Boat instrument radio values not clamped

Fix - #23900 Fixed various addon documentation

Fix - #24901 Fixed return values for several addon lua functions

Fix - #23936 Crash when loading a vehicle during a merge-tool operation