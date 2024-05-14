Open Mod 2024.2.14 [14-May-2024]

Share · View all patches · Build 14360659 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 10:26:08 UTC by Wendy

Fixes:

-fixed a rare game-breaking issue where the customize weapon button couldn’t be pressed for some players. This issue arised after the rework of the inventory GUI :(

-fixed an issue where if player selected Hybrid Eotech it would not be equipped on the weapon

-fixed an issue where there would be a harmless error throwed in the console, slowing the game down, if the player just downloaded the game and doesn’t have any owned items in the inventory

-more improvements to the PvP bots

Added/Changed:

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around