Twinkle☆Guardians update for 14 May 2024

Twinkle☆Guardians 1.1.2

14 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ATK-Area] [SPD-Area] Fixing Defects

When placing the same type of reinforcement floor at different levels, the value of reinforcement applied to a character was not being applied to the character in the correct position.

