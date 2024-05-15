v1.10.105 - hotfixes

Operation Guns
*** Increased frequency of Weapon Power-Up appearing as a level up option
- Improvement for Hectic Highway pickups not always looping
- Fixed Carlo Cart and Hectic Highway moving too quickly on high-refresh-rate monitors
- Fixed a bug with the Firearm weapon not firing for long periods of time
- Fix to Proton Beams infinite split causing screen flashes and crashes**
- Diver Mines fly in the direction faced by the player before falling down (really noticeable only with the weapon from level 3 onwards)
- Atmo-Torpedoe and Prism Lass can be spammed a lot more than before with low cooldown
- Increased damage of Wave Cannon's charged projectiles
- "Zephyr" track fixed with the proper music
- Tweaked treasure chests in Neo Galuga
- Fixed Lance's bonuses glitchy display
- Fix for Ariana's hidden Cooldown bonus not working properly
- Fix to hide floating Morphed Mortaccio head when entering a boss battle
Main Game
* Fixed shared evolutions when using "Shared Passives" option in co-op
- Fix for arcana re-roll button displaying even if there were not enough arcanas left
- Fixed Laborratory doors being incorrectly ventable
- Fixed stage completion scroll bar navigation bug
- Fixed word wrapping in stage selection
- Fix for level up being empty/going straight to limit break in cases where everything else that would be available is sealed
- Fix for missing translations showing in some treasure chests
