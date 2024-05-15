 Skip to content

Vampire Survivors update for 15 May 2024

v1.10.105 - hotfixes

v1.10.105 - hotfixes · Last edited 15 May 2024

Operation Guns

*** Increased frequency of Weapon Power-Up appearing as a level up option

  • Improvement for Hectic Highway pickups not always looping
  • Fixed Carlo Cart and Hectic Highway moving too quickly on high-refresh-rate monitors
  • Fixed a bug with the Firearm weapon not firing for long periods of time
  • Fix to Proton Beams infinite split causing screen flashes and crashes**
  • Diver Mines fly in the direction faced by the player before falling down (really noticeable only with the weapon from level 3 onwards)
  • Atmo-Torpedoe and Prism Lass can be spammed a lot more than before with low cooldown
  • Increased damage of Wave Cannon's charged projectiles
  • "Zephyr" track fixed with the proper music
  • Tweaked treasure chests in Neo Galuga
  • Fixed Lance's bonuses glitchy display
  • Fix for Ariana's hidden Cooldown bonus not working properly
  • Fix to hide floating Morphed Mortaccio head when entering a boss battle

Main Game

* Fixed shared evolutions when using "Shared Passives" option in co-op

  • Fix for arcana re-roll button displaying even if there were not enough arcanas left
  • Fixed Laborratory doors being incorrectly ventable
  • Fixed stage completion scroll bar navigation bug
  • Fixed word wrapping in stage selection
  • Fix for level up being empty/going straight to limit break in cases where everything else that would be available is sealed
  • Fix for missing translations showing in some treasure chests

