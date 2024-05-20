 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roots of Tomorrow update for 20 May 2024

Hotfix - 18th of May

Share · View all patches · Build 14360575 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUGS FIXED
  • Fixed misplaced information bubbles
  • Fixed a crash that occurred when planting several seeds at once
  • Improved game structure to optimize performance
  • Corrected the dimensions of the Plot+ map
  • Adjustment to the price of self-renewal
  • Adjusted the maintenance action to better reflect reality
  • Fixed the inventory displaying 0 animals
  • Corrected the tutorial text in scenario 8

Thanks a lot for your support !

Join our Discord and follow us on social network to stay updated. We are always listening to your feedbacks, comments and suggestions!

  • The Gamabilis team

Changed files in this update

Windows Roots of Tomorrow Content Depot 1605431
  • Loading history…
macOS Roots of Tomorrow macOS Depot 1605432
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 1966120 Dépôt : Roots of Tomorrow - Additional Characters (1966120) Depot 1966120
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 1966120 Depot 1966121
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 1986660 Depot 1986660
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 1986660 Depot 1986661
  • Loading history…
Windows DLC 1998780 Depot 1998780
  • Loading history…
macOS DLC 1998780 Depot 1998781
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link