Hotfix - 18th of May

BUGS FIXED
- Fixed misplaced information bubbles
- Fixed a crash that occurred when planting several seeds at once
- Improved game structure to optimize performance
- Corrected the dimensions of the Plot+ map
- Adjustment to the price of self-renewal
- Adjusted the maintenance action to better reflect reality
- Fixed the inventory displaying 0 animals
- Corrected the tutorial text in scenario 8
Thanks a lot for your support !
- The Gamabilis team
