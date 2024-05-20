Hotfix - 18th of May

Share · View all patches · Build 14360575 · Last edited 20 May 2024 – 09:09:18 UTC by Wendy

BUGS FIXED

Fixed misplaced information bubbles

Fixed a crash that occurred when planting several seeds at once

Improved game structure to optimize performance

Corrected the dimensions of the Plot+ map

Adjustment to the price of self-renewal

Adjusted the maintenance action to better reflect reality

Fixed the inventory displaying 0 animals

Corrected the tutorial text in scenario 8

Thanks a lot for your support !

