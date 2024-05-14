[0514] V0.82.13 Bug Fix Patch Update

0.82.13b

----------- Adjustments -----------

-Holy Water drop chance increased from 2.9% to 8%, slightly weakening the effect of curses.

-Joystick shooting optimised, will now be smarter

-Time is now paused when resetting relics by drinking a potion of transformation

-When there are no enemies in the map, Arcane Nova will shoot forward instead of its own position, preventing Adava from blowing up the player

----------- Fixes ----------

-Fix invincibility potion using altar removes all curses

-Fixes the issue where male rotation + mouse + water gun would cause strange trajectories

-Fixes the issue where releasing a large number of Plague Serpents would spawn Black Serpents

-Fixed Gravitational Traction + Parasite/Umbilical Cord/Lightning Chain when Gravitational was not applying the corresponding blitz rate

-Fixed the issue where Split + Tentacle's Split Attack didn't lock onto nearby targets

-Fixes the issue where pop's bullet shadow is not affected by transparency

-Fix the issue that some enemy bullet shadows are affected by transparency

-Fixes the issue where pop's bullets behave abnormally after being captured by Elites

-Fixes an issue where sprinting would take away unintended spells under certain circumstances