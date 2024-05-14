 Skip to content

Magicraft update for 14 May 2024

[0514] V0.82.13 Bug Fix Patch Update

0.82.13b

----------- Adjustments -----------
-Holy Water drop chance increased from 2.9% to 8%, slightly weakening the effect of curses.
-Joystick shooting optimised, will now be smarter
-Time is now paused when resetting relics by drinking a potion of transformation
-When there are no enemies in the map, Arcane Nova will shoot forward instead of its own position, preventing Adava from blowing up the player

----------- Fixes ----------
-Fix invincibility potion using altar removes all curses
-Fixes the issue where male rotation + mouse + water gun would cause strange trajectories
-Fixes the issue where releasing a large number of Plague Serpents would spawn Black Serpents
-Fixed Gravitational Traction + Parasite/Umbilical Cord/Lightning Chain when Gravitational was not applying the corresponding blitz rate
-Fixed the issue where Split + Tentacle's Split Attack didn't lock onto nearby targets
-Fixes the issue where pop's bullet shadow is not affected by transparency
-Fix the issue that some enemy bullet shadows are affected by transparency
-Fixes the issue where pop's bullets behave abnormally after being captured by Elites
-Fixes an issue where sprinting would take away unintended spells under certain circumstances

