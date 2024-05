Share · View all patches · Build 14360383 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 09:59:14 UTC by Wendy

UTC time 09:30-10:30

BUG fix

BUG of stuck at character selection interface

Treasure Shop-Refresh the misplaced BUG

BUG that props dropped after death are not bound

Glory-non-season rank -Bug of abnormal death data of some non-season characters

Adjustments

The day and night time in the game is adjusted to 48 minutes (originally 24 minutes)

Added limited purchase mall - Book of Talents