mostly making things work as intended

spin-gravity had a lot of problems like :

moving hoops around after placing them in spin-space would move them to fixed-space

pressing reset while connected to a hoop would not leave the hoop where it was, instead would bring the hoop to the reset location

save/load of hoop colors/textures completely broke

spin-grav has more objects, some obstacles with color-change like the hoops. spin-grav has a unique limitation in that non-convex colliders do not work with the spin-space , , (as it uses rigidbody interpolation in order to rotate smoothly, and physx does not support convex mesh colliders with rigidbody) ,, so it has a unique set of objects that players can use to make courses for it. Spin-grav also presents a unique limitation with the racetype "timer on reset" because the player is not allowed to move until the countdown is over,, BUT the ship is in motion with the spin-drum. It might be possible to verify that the ship velocity matches the reset location to within a tolerance, but I have not attempted this.

training levels run a little smoother overall and work from the all-saves menu or from inside of a campaign.

save-load system SHOULD run fine after increasing the total color-change options available to players, however it is possible that some colors have moved around on any existing saves once loaded again. The most likely issues are going to be that either the texture selected will not show, or a color will be on an object that was not assigned, and the textures will not show ,, in this case unfortunately the player will just have to reset those bits of lost info and save again.

load from campaign and all-saves was not properly working with spin-grav and should now.