Changes from 0.93.0 to 0.93.5

Fixes
- consistency: Added AutoCorrection for wrong Task assignments
- crash: Another Memory leak problem fixed
- crash: Fixed Memory leak with some runtime generated Textures like savegames or gradient bars
- debugging: Fixed ErrorWarning Report positioning of comment field
- debugging: Fixed adding unexpected Crash Report sending
- graphics: Fixed positioning of satelite engine flames in intro
- graphics: Rocket in intro had a wrong colored triangle
- interaction: Readded PiMenu Actions for Construction Storages
- savegame: Fixed Problem with serializing rooms
- simulaiton: Fixed rare error in serializing a specific Task
- simulation: Fixed error sending multiple people to a mission
- ui: Fixed flickering Dev-Area in Automate Settings Area
- ui: Fixed missing ui update for total ship statistics (e.g. graphs)
- ui: Fixed bug where screen could tinted in green or red, doe to special cases in overlays
- ui: Removed Test interior items from IngredientsFor area of ResourceType tooltip and orderd it like everywhere else
- ui: PiMenu for Empty containers not showing to put 0g and is blocked instead
Added
- help: Added dynamic Help, activated when the player forgot to setup a toolbelt slot at the start of the game
- mode: Added an easy mode for new Players till they know more mechanics
- savegame: Added QuickSave with F9 and Quickload F10
- ui: Added a GrayKey image for gray hints, to look nicer
- ui: Added Sorting indicator for tables, including visual effect to show the user the sorting feature
- ui: Added a new ResoruceContainer Popup, showing more infos about current
Improved
- debugging: Fixed warning for not accessable unity field
- i18n: Added hint to Tab Key to timewarp buttons
- logging: Make Logging can be pretty or raw
- overlay: Shortcut O now toggles the overlays instead of forcing them on.
- overlay: Click on the ships Gaugeelements not adding the overlay now. instead there is a hint shown, how to make it permanent
- simulation: Make all interior items can be setup in construction stage
- tutorial: Hide Help button when there is nothing to help anymore
- tutorial: Make a hint to the tutorial, that the player have to scroll down to find the cooling plate in the recipes
- tutorial: Some smaller Tutorial improvements
- tutorial: Updated tutorial for a click before hover over the air-elements
- tutorial: Updated tutorial to show Preconfiguring GasReleaser
- ui: Make ResourceOverlayTooltip easier, due to the infos are in the popup now
- ui: Also show the RemoveOverlay button for temporary overlays, to make it more clear to the player, that the selected item also has an overlay
- ui: Only show one Mission Task in Persons PiMenu and only the own one.
- ui: Colorize Border due to its Construction State
- unity: Updated to Unity 6
Balancing
- activity: FuelCells got a second recipe where they can absorb O2 from the air (wit less efficiency)
- activity: Co2 Scrubbers are much more effective (small one x3, big one x4 than before). Smelting separates now 80% of the produced co2 directly to bottles.
- easy: Make it possible to change the Sun Heatup depending on the game mode
- easy: Make it possible to change the Metabolism and Firechance value depending on the game mode
- sandbox: Sandbox mode got no fire, very low metabolism and no sun heatup
Changed files in this update