Generationship Playtest update for 14 May 2024

Changes from 0.93.0 to 0.93.5

Fixes

  • consistency: Added AutoCorrection for wrong Task assignments
  • crash: Another Memory leak problem fixed
  • crash: Fixed Memory leak with some runtime generated Textures like savegames or gradient bars
  • debugging: Fixed ErrorWarning Report positioning of comment field
  • debugging: Fixed adding unexpected Crash Report sending
  • graphics: Fixed positioning of satelite engine flames in intro
  • graphics: Rocket in intro had a wrong colored triangle
  • interaction: Readded PiMenu Actions for Construction Storages
  • savegame: Fixed Problem with serializing rooms
  • simulaiton: Fixed rare error in serializing a specific Task
  • simulation: Fixed error sending multiple people to a mission
  • ui: Fixed flickering Dev-Area in Automate Settings Area
  • ui: Fixed missing ui update for total ship statistics (e.g. graphs)
  • ui: Fixed bug where screen could tinted in green or red, doe to special cases in overlays
  • ui: Removed Test interior items from IngredientsFor area of ResourceType tooltip and orderd it like everywhere else
  • ui: PiMenu for Empty containers not showing to put 0g and is blocked instead

Added

  • help: Added dynamic Help, activated when the player forgot to setup a toolbelt slot at the start of the game
  • mode: Added an easy mode for new Players till they know more mechanics
  • savegame: Added QuickSave with F9 and Quickload F10
  • ui: Added a GrayKey image for gray hints, to look nicer
  • ui: Added Sorting indicator for tables, including visual effect to show the user the sorting feature
  • ui: Added a new ResoruceContainer Popup, showing more infos about current

Improved

  • debugging: Fixed warning for not accessable unity field
  • i18n: Added hint to Tab Key to timewarp buttons
  • logging: Make Logging can be pretty or raw
  • overlay: Shortcut O now toggles the overlays instead of forcing them on.
  • overlay: Click on the ships Gaugeelements not adding the overlay now. instead there is a hint shown, how to make it permanent
  • simulation: Make all interior items can be setup in construction stage
  • tutorial: Hide Help button when there is nothing to help anymore
  • tutorial: Make a hint to the tutorial, that the player have to scroll down to find the cooling plate in the recipes
  • tutorial: Some smaller Tutorial improvements
  • tutorial: Updated tutorial for a click before hover over the air-elements
  • tutorial: Updated tutorial to show Preconfiguring GasReleaser
  • ui: Make ResourceOverlayTooltip easier, due to the infos are in the popup now
  • ui: Also show the RemoveOverlay button for temporary overlays, to make it more clear to the player, that the selected item also has an overlay
  • ui: Only show one Mission Task in Persons PiMenu and only the own one.
  • ui: Colorize Border due to its Construction State
  • unity: Updated to Unity 6

Balancing

  • activity: FuelCells got a second recipe where they can absorb O2 from the air (wit less efficiency)
  • activity: Co2 Scrubbers are much more effective (small one x3, big one x4 than before). Smelting separates now 80% of the produced co2 directly to bottles.
  • easy: Make it possible to change the Sun Heatup depending on the game mode
  • easy: Make it possible to change the Metabolism and Firechance value depending on the game mode
  • sandbox: Sandbox mode got no fire, very low metabolism and no sun heatup

