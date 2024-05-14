Update v.o.6.2f: Missille control

With the new update, we have released the core of the Missile Weapon System, which will add significant tactical richness to the game.

This update brings the following changes to rocket weapons



1. New vertical missile launchers

We have updated the mothership missile launcher. Instead of the 360-degree rotating ground attack vehicle type launcher on the FATHER, there is now a naval vertical launcher.

2. Launching many missiles at once

You can now take advantage of a "multi-barrelled" missile launcher when launching a missile attack from the mothership. It is possible to launch up to 5 missiles at the same time. You can adjust this using the + and - buttons on the missile launchers in the turret panel.

If you set the number of missiles to be fired to 0, the launcher will stop firing at the target, but will continue to track it. This is especially important for enemy ships hiding in the dense asteroid field to avoid wasting valuable missiles.

3. Missiles are expensive toys

It is important to remember that missiles are expensive weapons. You can quickly deplete your ship's ammunition by firing large numbers of missiles at worthless targets, making you an easy target in the middle of a battle with weapons that cannot fire.

However, high-level, especially heavy-class enemy drones are capable of inflicting serious damage on both the Father and your fighters in a very short time. As a practical option, you may want to consider sending multiple missiles at once to quickly destroy these heavy enemy fighters.

4. Enemies hunt missiles!

Enemy ships now have the ability to destroy incoming missiles by shooting them down. This can mean that your valuable missiles are easily destroyed. So if you are launching missiles at enemy ships, you may want to try to catch them in positions where they cannot hit the missiles.

5. Missile attack with fighters

In the previous update, we reduced the number of fighter missiles from 30 to 16. Missile attacks on both motherships and fighters now have an ammo cost. Missile attacks on the mothership will consume ammunition from the mothership's depots as soon as they are fired. Fighters, on the other hand, go on missions by loading their missile weapons. When they return to the hangar, the missing missiles are replaced, using up the resources in the mothership's ammunition depot. Meanwhile, missile attacks by fighters are less costly.

We look forward to hearing your comments.