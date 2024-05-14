 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

World of Grimm update for 14 May 2024

Patch Notes 0.7.3-EarlyAccess!

Share · View all patches · Build 14360219 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 10:09:16 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
0.7.3-EarlyAccess! Build Change Notes - May 14, 2024

NEW CARDS

DEVIL

  • On Play: Change this Realm to World's End.


LORD MEISER

  • +5 Attack Power each time any Realm changes to a new Realm.


MOTHER GOTHEL

  • On Play: The highest Attack Power Character(s) your opponent has here loses 3 Attack Power.


GNAT SPY

  • On Play: Add the top Card of your opponent's deck to your hand.


NEW REALMS

GRIMOIRE GROTTO

  • Draw Cards until your hand is full. Destroy the rest of your deck.

BALANCE CHANGES
PIF-PAF-POLTRIE

  • Old -> 2 Mana 4/0
  • New -> 2 Mana 2/0
    Pif-Paf has been a longtime frontrunner in most ramp decks. His high health stat has been a nuisance to deal with since day one where most of the time it's hard to even deal 4 Damage in one game. This Health reduction should really set Pif-Paf in the right power level.

HOOPOE

  • Old -> 3 Mana 2/5 - Channel: Cards played here move to a different Realm.
  • New -> 3 Mana 2/5 - On Play: Cards played here this turn move to a different Realm.
    Hoopoe's original intention was to proc other Cards' move abilities, however, he quickly became a 3-Mana Limitation Sphere where he would shut out an opponent from that Realm. This change is more luck-based similar to The Huntsman. We will be monitoring Hoopoe in the future to see if he has the same impact.

NEW ART

  • Town Square

ADDITIONS:

  • Cards that are unlocked at Tier 3 and higher now have a Locked Crate instead of a Locked Card. We wanted players to be able to enjoy the shop without a full wallet commitment. The odds inside a locked crate and very fair and are as follows:
  • New Card - 60%
  • 500 Gold - 25%
  • 400 Gems - 10%
  • Mystery Variant - 5%

CHANGES:

  • All 4 Daily Quests now show on the Main Menu.
  • Quests now reset if they reach 0 seconds while logged in.

FIXES:

  • Fixed a bug where Fat Trina would not consume all of your revealed cards at her Realm.
  • Fixed issue where Gatekeeper would stop cards that has 0 Mana from being played at his Realm.
  • Fixed gamebreaking issue where match would softlock after all cards have been revealed that turn.
  • Fixed a bug where Charred Mother's ability would not activate.
  • Fixed a bug where Young Mr. Fox would sometimes draw a Spell.
  • Fixed issue where Damien Sykora does not send the next card you play to the opponent's side.
  • Fixed a bug where Daily Quests that were able to be rerolled where redeemable every time you played a match.
  • Fixed bug where Maid Maleen would give Cards immense amounts of Health after Arcane Barrier was played.
  • Fixed a bug where Corpse Bride would not copy the Card's current Health.
  • Fixed a bug where Shadows of Chaos would not work.
  • Fixed a bug where Katrinelje would not disable Cards that did not have keywords in their abilities.
  • Fixed a bug where General Kavaldi would not change the Realm when his ability activated.
  • Fixed some issues with 16:10 resolution.
  • Card Backs now properly save between matches.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes Midas Cards where not loading correctly in the shop.
  • Fixed a graphical issue in the shop when you can claim free gold.

KNOWN ISSUES:

  • We're aware of an issue where Allerleirauh does not transform correctly and has been currently disabled from all collections.
  • We're aware of sometimes an interaction between cards does not completely resolve, freezing the match into a "Waiting" state. Conceding is the only way to currently bypass this.

Join our Discord if you haven't already! [url=]https://discord.gg/e8cqm9eNd9[/url]

Good luck and happy collecting!

Josh
Studio Head / Static City Games

Changed files in this update

Depot 1726721
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 1726722
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link