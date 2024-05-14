Patch Notes 0.7.3-EarlyAccess!

0.7.3-EarlyAccess! Build Change Notes - May 14, 2024
NEW CARDS
DEVIL
- On Play: Change this Realm to World's End.
LORD MEISER
- +5 Attack Power each time any Realm changes to a new Realm.
MOTHER GOTHEL
- On Play: The highest Attack Power Character(s) your opponent has here loses 3 Attack Power.
GNAT SPY
- On Play: Add the top Card of your opponent's deck to your hand.
NEW REALMS
GRIMOIRE GROTTO
- Draw Cards until your hand is full. Destroy the rest of your deck.
BALANCE CHANGES
PIF-PAF-POLTRIE
- Old -> 2 Mana 4/0
- New -> 2 Mana 2/0
Pif-Paf has been a longtime frontrunner in most ramp decks. His high health stat has been a nuisance to deal with since day one where most of the time it's hard to even deal 4 Damage in one game. This Health reduction should really set Pif-Paf in the right power level.
HOOPOE
- Old -> 3 Mana 2/5 - Channel: Cards played here move to a different Realm.
- New -> 3 Mana 2/5 - On Play: Cards played here this turn move to a different Realm.
Hoopoe's original intention was to proc other Cards' move abilities, however, he quickly became a 3-Mana Limitation Sphere where he would shut out an opponent from that Realm. This change is more luck-based similar to The Huntsman. We will be monitoring Hoopoe in the future to see if he has the same impact.
NEW ART
- Town Square
ADDITIONS:
- Cards that are unlocked at Tier 3 and higher now have a Locked Crate instead of a Locked Card. We wanted players to be able to enjoy the shop without a full wallet commitment. The odds inside a locked crate and very fair and are as follows:
- New Card - 60%
- 500 Gold - 25%
- 400 Gems - 10%
- Mystery Variant - 5%
CHANGES:
- All 4 Daily Quests now show on the Main Menu.
- Quests now reset if they reach 0 seconds while logged in.
FIXES:
- Fixed a bug where Fat Trina would not consume all of your revealed cards at her Realm.
- Fixed issue where Gatekeeper would stop cards that has 0 Mana from being played at his Realm.
- Fixed gamebreaking issue where match would softlock after all cards have been revealed that turn.
- Fixed a bug where Charred Mother's ability would not activate.
- Fixed a bug where Young Mr. Fox would sometimes draw a Spell.
- Fixed issue where Damien Sykora does not send the next card you play to the opponent's side.
- Fixed a bug where Daily Quests that were able to be rerolled where redeemable every time you played a match.
- Fixed bug where Maid Maleen would give Cards immense amounts of Health after Arcane Barrier was played.
- Fixed a bug where Corpse Bride would not copy the Card's current Health.
- Fixed a bug where Shadows of Chaos would not work.
- Fixed a bug where Katrinelje would not disable Cards that did not have keywords in their abilities.
- Fixed a bug where General Kavaldi would not change the Realm when his ability activated.
- Fixed some issues with 16:10 resolution.
- Card Backs now properly save between matches.
- Fixed an issue where sometimes Midas Cards where not loading correctly in the shop.
- Fixed a graphical issue in the shop when you can claim free gold.
KNOWN ISSUES:
- We're aware of an issue where Allerleirauh does not transform correctly and has been currently disabled from all collections.
- We're aware of sometimes an interaction between cards does not completely resolve, freezing the match into a "Waiting" state. Conceding is the only way to currently bypass this.
