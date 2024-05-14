💥 LIVE NOW: 1.8.1 Hotfix 2💥

Hey Trailmakers!
We have just pushed a hotfix to fix an issue with players with unusually high pings getting stuck infinitely on the 'Loading Profile' part of the start up flow.
Thanks!
