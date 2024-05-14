 Skip to content

Trailmakers update for 14 May 2024

💥 LIVE NOW: 1.8.1 Hotfix 2💥

Last edited 14 May 2024 – 12:09:06 UTC

Hey Trailmakers!

We have just pushed a hotfix to fix an issue with players with unusually high pings getting stuck infinitely on the 'Loading Profile' part of the start up flow.

Thanks!

