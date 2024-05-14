V Rising 1.0 Hot Fix #2

Share · View all patches · Build 14359947 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 09:19:07 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Vampires!

The war on bug-kind continues unabated as our elder Vampires set to massacring those who would disrupt our mission to conquer Vardoran! We are doing our utmost to ensure you, or kin, can build your legend uninterrupted. Consider this one more step towards the most perfect Vampire experience we can offer.

This hotfix will feature the following changes:

Fixed a rare bug where players could get stuck in combat once they leave a fight.

Fixed a rare issue where players could get stuck outside of the map with a “blue screen” on login, as their character was not synced properly to their client.

Fixed a potential server crash issue.

Fixed an issue where players would technically still have a weapon equipped after dragging and dropping it into the upgrade slot of the Ancestral Forge.

Fixed an issue where the Soul Shard map icon would not update correctly to follow the player carrying it if the Soul Shard was equipped directly from a Soul Shard pedestal.

Fixed a rare issue where not all unlocked progressions were correctly synced to a player upon login.

Fixed an issue where the maximum user cap would not work correctly, allowing more players to join a server than intended.

Fixed an issue where pillars could be destroyed in wide entrances if the wide entrance did not have support by an additional wall. This meant that a golem could destroy an entrance in one hit if they hit the pillar.

The server setting for displaying siege golems on the map is now toggled as “disabled” as the default setting. This will retroactively go into affect on Official Servers, and on those servers siege golems will no longer show on the map when placed.

Enemy players may now interact with prison cells, but they are not able to kill or subdue prisoners this way. This fixes an issue where players stored loot in Prison cells to secure it from enemy raids.

Players may now insert subdued units into empty enemy cells to allow for prisoner trades.

When purchasing books from a trader you can now see what books you have already unlocked.

Fixed a few assets that were not fading correctly when the player was standing behind them.

Lanterns in Farbane Woods Cemeteries now emit light correctly.

The illusion spawned when using Veil of Illusion will no longer attack other players in PvE.

The support mail in the main menu has been updated.

