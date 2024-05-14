 Skip to content

Of Life and Land update for 14 May 2024

📝 Fixes, UI Improvements and More - EA 2024.05.15 📝

Hey settlers👋 ,
With this patch you can finally see how many items are needed to craft certain things and you can directly see active effects in the faction overview 📈

Patch notes:
  • Improved genetic randomization if you invite people quickly in a row.
  • Added option to directly show the needed item counts and results in the production UI.
  • Implemented views to show the needed item counts for the production buildings.
  • Improved effect and status icon quality by using a slightly lower mip level.
  • Up to 5 effects are displayed in the title bar instead of 3.
  • Effects are now shown in the faction overview.
  • Re-allow children under the age of 5 to travel to other maps.
  • People will follow the orders to move to other maps faster.
  • The metabolic capacity of humans and animals was slightly increased.
  • Increased the displayed ranges for food, sleep, temperature, weight and thirst values for humans and animals.
  • Improved animal waiting time.
  • Fixed a problem where the correct animation was not played when an animal was waiting.
  • The way in which caretakers in barns can react to dead animals has been improved.

