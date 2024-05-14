Patch note 2.1.0

The update fixes some annoying bugs and improves the overall experience.
Improvements:
- Improved scenes of Yuriko & her friend.
- Buying items on the Amazoo App now allows inputting quantities for convenience.
- Option to choose to sleep through multiple sessions.
- Some locations will unlock when reaching the Festival instead of completing missions.
- Added some objectives related to the Social App.
- Texting: Added casual texting content. When there are no new messages, the texting theme button will display in red.
- The Gallery button will move to the settings section in the game.
- Added Language selection popup the first time entering the game.
Game Balance:
- Added items to increase Personal Trait points: Bad Boy, Honest, Sensitive are sold in the entertainment center shop.
- Balance: Festival and Reset Day buttons will unlock earlier.
- Balance: Reduced difficulty of some objectives.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed bug where chibi does not show in the tea room for the 2k screen.
- And some other minor bugs.
Finally, as announced in the previous post, we revealed some exciting information about the June update and the price increase of the game Love n Life: Lucky Teacher, specifically, the game will increase from $5.99 to $8.99 at 10 AM UTC on May 15th!
Get it now!
