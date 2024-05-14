 Skip to content

Love n Life: Lucky Teacher update for 14 May 2024

Patch note 2.1.0

Build 14359725 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 11:09:19 UTC

The update fixes some annoying bugs and improves the overall experience.
Improvements:

  • Improved scenes of Yuriko & her friend.
  • Buying items on the Amazoo App now allows inputting quantities for convenience.
  • Option to choose to sleep through multiple sessions.
  • Some locations will unlock when reaching the Festival instead of completing missions.
  • Added some objectives related to the Social App.
  • Texting: Added casual texting content. When there are no new messages, the texting theme button will display in red.
  • The Gallery button will move to the settings section in the game.
  • Added Language selection popup the first time entering the game.

Game Balance:

  • Added items to increase Personal Trait points: Bad Boy, Honest, Sensitive are sold in the entertainment center shop.
  • Balance: Festival and Reset Day buttons will unlock earlier.
  • Balance: Reduced difficulty of some objectives.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where chibi does not show in the tea room for the 2k screen.
  • And some other minor bugs.

Finally, as announced in the previous post, we revealed some exciting information about the June update and the price increase of the game Love n Life: Lucky Teacher, specifically, the game will increase from $5.99 to $8.99 at 10 AM UTC on May 15th!

Get it now!
