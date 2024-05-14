Patch Notes (May 14, Update)

Attention Students !
Server Up!🌟
We are happy to inform you that the maintenance has been completed and that the servers are now online! ⚡ for details click here:
🔗EN: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all/16126
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Attention Students !
Server Up!🌟
We are happy to inform you that the maintenance has been completed and that the servers are now online! ⚡ for details click here:
🔗EN: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all/16126
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update