 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

N-Age update for 14 May 2024

Patch Notes (May 14, Update)

Share · View all patches · Build 14359718 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 09:09:23 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Attention Students !

Server Up!🌟

We are happy to inform you that the maintenance has been completed and that the servers are now online! ⚡ for details click here:

🔗EN: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all/16126

Changed files in this update

Depot 1863391
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link