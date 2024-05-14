0.72.2 Bug and Balance patch

Hi everyone and welcome new players!
WHAT'S NEW?
-
Improved enemy pathfinding and collisions. Enemies should no longer get stuck on terrain.
-
Music: tracks are now shuffled and mixed. 1 new track added.
-
Small performance optimizations.
-
BUG: fixed the shield blinking back on and throwing enemies around.
-
BUG: fixed a visual glitch with elite enemy outlines.
-
BUG: fixed a bug where the stun bomber perk was still showing up after picking.
-
BALANCE: Nova tower base damage reduced by 1 to 3.
-
BALANCE: Rocket Launcher base range increased to 130m.
-
BALANCE: Elite enemy HP increased.
Let me know how you're going with the game and what you'd like to see. I might start a discord soon. Next update will bring new wave randomization and higher difficulty levels.
Thanks as always for playing!
-Adam
Changed files in this update