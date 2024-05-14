 Skip to content

Acid Planet update for 14 May 2024

0.72.2 Bug and Balance patch

Last edited 14 May 2024

Hi everyone and welcome new players!

WHAT'S NEW?

  • Improved enemy pathfinding and collisions. Enemies should no longer get stuck on terrain.

  • Music: tracks are now shuffled and mixed. 1 new track added.

  • Small performance optimizations.

  • BUG: fixed the shield blinking back on and throwing enemies around.

  • BUG: fixed a visual glitch with elite enemy outlines.

  • BUG: fixed a bug where the stun bomber perk was still showing up after picking.

  • BALANCE: Nova tower base damage reduced by 1 to 3.

  • BALANCE: Rocket Launcher base range increased to 130m.

  • BALANCE: Elite enemy HP increased.

Let me know how you're going with the game and what you'd like to see. I might start a discord soon. Next update will bring new wave randomization and higher difficulty levels.

Thanks as always for playing!

-Adam

