0.72.2 Bug and Balance patch

Build 14359687 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 12:33:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone and welcome new players!

WHAT'S NEW?

Improved enemy pathfinding and collisions. Enemies should no longer get stuck on terrain.

Music: tracks are now shuffled and mixed. 1 new track added.

Small performance optimizations.

BUG: fixed the shield blinking back on and throwing enemies around.

BUG: fixed a visual glitch with elite enemy outlines.

BUG: fixed a bug where the stun bomber perk was still showing up after picking.

BALANCE: Nova tower base damage reduced by 1 to 3.

BALANCE: Rocket Launcher base range increased to 130m.

BALANCE: Elite enemy HP increased.

Let me know how you're going with the game and what you'd like to see. I might start a discord soon. Next update will bring new wave randomization and higher difficulty levels.

Thanks as always for playing!

-Adam