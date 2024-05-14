Linux, Mac & Win32 Versions + Patch

Hello everyone! We hope your enjoying Guilty Force! It has been amazing to help publish this title! Today we have new build types for players. Which include.

-macOS

-LINUX + SteamOS

-Windows32

We are testing each type out as this is a whole new arena for us working with multiple builds. So please let us know if anything isnt working so we can fix it asap so you get get out there into Guilty Force!

Also a bunch of bug fixes were dropped in all 4 versions (including the Windows64 version! Again thank you all for reporting bugs you find!