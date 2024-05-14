Fixed Dungeon door activation bug, trying new menu look
Vincent the Vampire update for 14 May 2024
Dungeons and menus
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 1707701
- Loading history…
macOS English Depot 1707702
- Loading history…
Linux English Depot 1707703
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update