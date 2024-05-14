 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead Island 2 update for 14 May 2024

Steam Hotfix 1.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14359506 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 14:06:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are rolling out the new hotfix for the Steam version of the game. Dive into the details below:

  • A Fixed various connectivity issues that may address some players' problems connecting to EOS
  • The game will now no longer force close during boot if it detects EOS is not installed.
  • We’ve fixed an issue that some players were reporting in relation to being offline, where it was taking longer than it should to check entitlements.
  • Various stability improvements.

If you are facing technical issues, please contact our customer support (click here) and we will investigate.

See You in HELL-A

Changed files in this update

Depot 934701
  • Loading history…
Depot 934702
  • Loading history…
Depot 934703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link