Steam Hotfix 1.1

We are rolling out the new hotfix for the Steam version of the game. Dive into the details below:

A Fixed various connectivity issues that may address some players' problems connecting to EOS

The game will now no longer force close during boot if it detects EOS is not installed.

We’ve fixed an issue that some players were reporting in relation to being offline, where it was taking longer than it should to check entitlements.

Various stability improvements.

If you are facing technical issues, please contact our customer support (click here) and we will investigate.

