Steam Hotfix 1.1

We are rolling out the new hotfix for the Steam version of the game. Dive into the details below:
- A Fixed various connectivity issues that may address some players' problems connecting to EOS
- The game will now no longer force close during boot if it detects EOS is not installed.
- We’ve fixed an issue that some players were reporting in relation to being offline, where it was taking longer than it should to check entitlements.
- Various stability improvements.
If you are facing technical issues, please contact our customer support and we will investigate.
