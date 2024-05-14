[Test Branch] Boot tutorial, and other optimization and bug fixes

BUG: The medical bed sees problems with the resident's body
BUG: In the cooking station window, substitute entries are sometimes displayed misaligned.
Optimization: After the ants move, the ground near the nest should remain the same and should not become indoor ground.
Guidance: The start is changed to a carriage pulling items, and all buildings are constructed from scratch.
Optimization: The map editor "can set" the starting position of the game (the pioneer carriage), and increase the position of the giant tree
BUG: After the mine is empty, it prompts that the value of the empty mine keeps increasing.
BUG: When ordering, the minimum number of animals is 100
Numerical adjustment: non-hardcore mode, disable colds 3 years before the start
BUG: All seeds are unlocked when starting the test branch
BUG: The display of alternative options on the manufacturing platform interface is misaligned
Optimization: When the game is paused, the background sound effects are also paused.
Value adjustment: Map editor prohibits moving monster buildings to wild areas (areas above the boundary river)
BUG: The function of "automatically producing synthetic materials that are in short supply" can switch to unlocked items and then produce unlocked items.
Value adjustment: For things that are not needed by traveling merchants, merchants will bargain to 80% by default
Optimization: When filling in a building, if the exit is blocked, the construction workers can stand nearby to demolish it.
Optimization: Elves can pick up loot
Numerical adjustment: Increase the price increase of items sold in the hotel to increase player income
Numerical adjustment: Enhance the monsters on the top layer of the pyramid
Numerical adjustment: The longer the time passes after the death of a loved one, the longer the interval between residents going to the cemetery to pay homage (that is, they gradually forget about it)
Optimization: When passengers fall ill, they will buy medicine at the service desk
Optimization: Passengers’ consumption expenditure, accurate to 2 decimal places
bug: Issue with animals ordered by trading desk not being received
Territory: Farming and Fighting update for 14 May 2024
[Test Branch] Boot tutorial, and other optimization and bug fixes
BUG: The medical bed sees problems with the resident's body
Changed depots in playtest branch