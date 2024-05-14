[Test Branch] Boot tutorial, and other optimization and bug fixes

BUG: The medical bed sees problems with the resident's body

BUG: In the cooking station window, substitute entries are sometimes displayed misaligned.

Optimization: After the ants move, the ground near the nest should remain the same and should not become indoor ground.

Guidance: The start is changed to a carriage pulling items, and all buildings are constructed from scratch.

Optimization: The map editor "can set" the starting position of the game (the pioneer carriage), and increase the position of the giant tree

BUG: After the mine is empty, it prompts that the value of the empty mine keeps increasing.

BUG: When ordering, the minimum number of animals is 100

Numerical adjustment: non-hardcore mode, disable colds 3 years before the start

BUG: All seeds are unlocked when starting the test branch

BUG: The display of alternative options on the manufacturing platform interface is misaligned

Optimization: When the game is paused, the background sound effects are also paused.

Value adjustment: Map editor prohibits moving monster buildings to wild areas (areas above the boundary river)

BUG: The function of "automatically producing synthetic materials that are in short supply" can switch to unlocked items and then produce unlocked items.

Value adjustment: For things that are not needed by traveling merchants, merchants will bargain to 80% by default

Optimization: When filling in a building, if the exit is blocked, the construction workers can stand nearby to demolish it.

Optimization: Elves can pick up loot

Numerical adjustment: Increase the price increase of items sold in the hotel to increase player income

Numerical adjustment: Enhance the monsters on the top layer of the pyramid

Numerical adjustment: The longer the time passes after the death of a loved one, the longer the interval between residents going to the cemetery to pay homage (that is, they gradually forget about it)

Optimization: When passengers fall ill, they will buy medicine at the service desk

Optimization: Passengers’ consumption expenditure, accurate to 2 decimal places

bug: Issue with animals ordered by trading desk not being received