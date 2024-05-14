TaleSpire Dev Log 432 + Patch Release Notes

Heya folks,

Good news from Steam. They gave the “seats” feature the go-ahead. So now we continue setting up the production servers and getting ready for a release. I will get you the release date as soon as the team has had the next seats meeting.

So that’s great, and we also have another few bug fixes for you:

We have fixed a case where returning to the main menu broke the build grid.

We’ve fixed a potential issue with the “cut region” toggle not working right after returning to the main menu

Updating a unique-creature’s position or values no longer collapses its entry in the unique-creature panel.

Have a great day!