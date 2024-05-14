Fix bugs in the algorithm for increasing spiritual damage and explosive damage:

The calculation method is incorrect, the damage exceeds the basic attack by several hundred times (skill damage spiritual power increase damage critical strike * explosive damage)

After repair, the damage is reduced to about 10 times

Fix anti damage bug:

The attacker's defense is too high, and the counter damage is now increased to health

Fix and upgrade equipment to a higher level, indicating a bug with insufficient spirit stones

Increase numerical limit

Optimize numerical display

Boss Home: Add Empress in White