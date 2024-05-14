 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 14 May 2024

Fix bugs

Share · View all patches · Build 14359376 · Last edited 14 May 2024 – 08:26:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix bugs in the algorithm for increasing spiritual damage and explosive damage:
The calculation method is incorrect, the damage exceeds the basic attack by several hundred times (skill damage spiritual power increase damage critical strike * explosive damage)
After repair, the damage is reduced to about 10 times
Fix anti damage bug:
The attacker's defense is too high, and the counter damage is now increased to health
Fix and upgrade equipment to a higher level, indicating a bug with insufficient spirit stones
Increase numerical limit
Optimize numerical display
Boss Home: Add Empress in White

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2868431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link