Fix bugs in the algorithm for increasing spiritual damage and explosive damage:
The calculation method is incorrect, the damage exceeds the basic attack by several hundred times (skill damage spiritual power increase damage critical strike * explosive damage)
After repair, the damage is reduced to about 10 times
Fix anti damage bug:
The attacker's defense is too high, and the counter damage is now increased to health
Fix and upgrade equipment to a higher level, indicating a bug with insufficient spirit stones
Increase numerical limit
Optimize numerical display
Boss Home: Add Empress in White
XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 14 May 2024
Fix bugs
